Beverly Hills Cop 4 Is Coming With Eddie Murphy Back As Axel Foley

Nov 15, 2019 @ 6:19am

Beverly Hills Cop 4 has been given new life thanks to a deal between Paramount and Netflix. Eddie Murphy will be back as detective Axel Foley and Jerry Bruckheimer will work with Netflix and Paramount to finance the movie, hire a director, develop a script, and release the sequel on the streaming platform.

Beverly Hills Cop originally hit theaters in 1984 with a sequel in 1987 and the third movie in 1994.  So it’s been awhile and the fourth movie has been kicked around for years. Murphy also has a Coming To America sequel coming soon, and is planning a stand-up comedy tour in 2020.

 

