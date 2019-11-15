Beverly Hills Cop 4 Is Coming With Eddie Murphy Back As Axel Foley
Beverly Hills Cop 4 has been given new life thanks to a deal between Paramount and Netflix. Eddie Murphy will be back as detective Axel Foley and Jerry Bruckheimer will work with Netflix and Paramount to finance the movie, hire a director, develop a script, and release the sequel on the streaming platform.
Beverly Hills Cop originally hit theaters in 1984 with a sequel in 1987 and the third movie in 1994. So it’s been awhile and the fourth movie has been kicked around for years. Murphy also has a Coming To America sequel coming soon, and is planning a stand-up comedy tour in 2020.
