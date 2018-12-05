‘Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis’ Will Become A Movie

The online talk show Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakis is getting the movie treatment thanks to Netflix.

Production is already (and secretly) underway on a feature version of the popular show that hails from Funny Or Die. Peter Dinklage, David Letterman, Keanu Reeves, Ed Helms and Bradley Cooper are reportedly on the docket.

Two Ferns appeared consistently on Funny Or Die between 2008 and 2014. It then returned in 2016 with an edition that featured then presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, which was viewed more than 30 million times in 24 hours.

(some NSFW language in hilarious segment)