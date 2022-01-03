Betty White’s Documentary is Still Coming to Theaters

Betty White‘s 100th birthday documentary will still come to theaters even though the beloved actress passed away. The title of the project will be different now, though, and will be called “Betty White: A Celebration.” The production team behind the project released a statement that said, “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We will go forward with our plans to show the film … in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure.”
I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3
— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021
I’m going BIG for my birthday – right to the BIG SCREEN! Get your tickets and join me by clicking here:https://t.co/qXoSO2BYM3
— Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 17, 2021
The documentary will be released in limited theaters. Do you plan on seeing Betty White’s movie now that she has passed?