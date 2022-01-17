Betty White’s 100th Birthday Honored by Google

Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. She is being honored in a variety of ways.
You can go to Google and type her name ‘Betty White’ in the search box. Hit return and you will get a nice surprise.
Hallmark network is honoring her by showing specially selected episodes of The Golden Girls that highlight Rose Nylund followed by the Hallmark movie, The Lost Valentine starring Betty White.
Then there is the Betty White movie, Betty White: A Celebration that is being shown in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide.
Here are a few ways to honor her: