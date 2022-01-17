      Weather Alert

Betty White’s 100th Birthday Honored by Google

Jan 17, 2022 @ 4:03pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14: Actress Betty White attends the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association's (GLAZA) 44th Annual Beastly Ball at Los Angeles Zoo on June 14, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Today would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday. She is being honored in a variety of ways.

You can go to Google and type her name ‘Betty White’ in the search box. Hit return and you will get a nice surprise.

Hallmark network is honoring her by showing specially selected episodes of The Golden Girls that highlight Rose Nylund followed by the Hallmark movie, The Lost Valentine starring Betty White.

Then there is the Betty White movie, Betty White: A Celebration that is being shown in almost 900 movie theaters nationwide.

Here are a few ways to honor her:

  • Donate to a local animal shelter, or one of her favorite animal charities
  • Watch her SNL appearance show
  • Watch any number of her great performances with a Golden Girls marathon, Mary Tyler Moore, Hot In Cleveland, or any other movie she was in
TAGS
Betty White Golden Girls Google Hallmark rose
POPULAR POSTS
Priyanka Chopra Addresses Breakup Rumors
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Engaged
Britney Spears Responds To Her Sister's Interview..."Everything Was Always Given To Her"
Jason Momoa And Wife Lisa Bonet Are Divorcing
This Guy Made A Career Out Of Getting Hired To Do Nothing With People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On