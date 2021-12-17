      Weather Alert

Betty White Is Turning 100 And A Movie Celebrating Her Is Coming To Limited Theaters

Dec 17, 2021 @ 7:23am

Betty White is a dang national treasure…and she’s hitting 100 January 17th!

“Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration” will be distributed by Fathom Events and will be shown in 900 cinemas nationwide on Jan. 17, 2022.

Tickets are on sale now and locally, you can see it at Tinseltown, Mall St. Matthews and Preston Crossing. CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

The movie will look at her life behind the scenes, as well as her relationships with her friends and staff and her efforts as an animal advocate.

Her 100th birthday bash will also be in the show, with a guest list that includes the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendie Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Highlight reels from her career, of course, will be featured too.

TAGS
$100 Betty White Birthday celebration movie
POPULAR POSTS
Ben & Kelly's 12 Days of Giveaways
More Relief Efforts And Every Day Heroes Emerge For Tornado Relief
Sneak Peek At Harry Potter Reunion
Jack Harlow Teams Up With KFC And Donates For Kentucky Tornado Relief
Devastating Tornadoes And Storms Rip Through Western Kentucky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On