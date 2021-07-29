      Weather Alert

‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Collapses On Set, In Stable Condition

Jul 29, 2021 @ 6:40am

Bob Odenkirk’s reps say “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.” Former co-stars such as Bryan Cranston, David Cross and more sent well wishes:

 

 

