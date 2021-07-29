‘Better Call Saul’ Star Bob Odenkirk Collapses On Set, In Stable Condition

Bob Odenkirk’s reps say “We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident,” “He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.” Former co-stars such as Bryan Cranston, David Cross and more sent well wishes:
I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this.
