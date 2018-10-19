Bette Midler Joins the ‘Hocus Pocus’ 25th Anniversary Reunion

This is almost too much to handle with Freeforms 31 Days of Halloween. Prepare yourselves for the #HocusPocus25thAnniversary special airing TOMORROW NIGHT at 8:15pm!

This 2 hour special is dedicated to ‘Hocus Pocus’ and your 3 favorite witches will ALL be there! Bette Midler just confirmed yesterday with “What’s a Sanderson sister celebration without Winifred?”

She would be joining fellow stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy and Thora Birch in the special!