BET Awards Recap: Lizzo, Megan the Stallion, Roddy Rich, Beyonce and More Win Big
The 20th Annual BET Awards were hosted by Amanda Seales on Sunday night (June 28). The big winner for Album of the Year went to Roddy Rich for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.
Here are some of the highlights:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Lizzo
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown
Best Group – Migos
Best Collaboration – Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist – DaBaby
Video of the Year – DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”
Best New Artist – Roddy Ricch
Best Actress – Issa Rae
Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan
Young Stars Award – Marsai Martin
Best Movie – Queen & Slim
Sportswoman of the Year – Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year – LeBron James
2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”
BET Her Award – Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”