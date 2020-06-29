      Breaking News
BET Awards Recap: Lizzo, Megan the Stallion, Roddy Rich, Beyonce and More Win Big

Jun 29, 2020 @ 7:34am

The 20th Annual BET Awards were hosted by Amanda Seales on Sunday night (June 28). The big winner for Album of the Year went to Roddy Rich for Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial.

Here are some of the highlights:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist – Lizzo

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best Group – Migos

Best Collaboration – Chris Brown [Ft. Drake] – “No Guidance”

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist – DaBaby

Video of the Year – DJ Khaled [Ft. Nipsey Hussle, John Legend] – “Higher”

Best New Artist – Roddy Ricch

 

Best Actress – Issa Rae

Best Actor – Michael B. Jordan

Young Stars Award – Marsai Martin

Best Movie – Queen & Slim

Sportswoman of the Year – Simone Biles

Sportsman of the Year – LeBron James

2020 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion [Ft. Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign] – “Hot Girl Summer”

BET Her Award – Beyonce [Ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint Jhn] – “Brown Skin Girl”

