BET Awards 2021: See the Full List of Winners!

The BET Awards came back with a live show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The post-pandemic award show hosted by Taraji P. Henson had a “Year of the Black Woman” theme.
Kicking off the show was Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby performing their song, “We Win” from the Space Jam: A New Legacy. There were performances from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Tyler, The Creator, Migos, Method Man, Cardi B, and more.
Here’s how we ranked the 16 performances from the #BETAwards, from worst to best https://t.co/ZL1ZI34rZT
— billboard (@billboard) June 28, 2021
Here’s how we ranked the 16 performances from the #BETAwards, from worst to best https://t.co/ZL1ZI34rZT
— billboard (@billboard) June 28, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner of the evening, taking home four awards including the “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” and “Video of the Year” award for “WAP,” an award she shares with Cardi B.
The full list of winners and honorees include:
Album Of The Year – Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Best Collaboration – Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
Best Female R&B / Pop Artist – H.E.R.
Best Male R&B / Pop Artist – Chris Brown
Best New Artist – Giveon
Best Group – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Lil Baby
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin “Strong God”
Bet Her Award – Sza – Good Days
Best International Act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Viewer’s Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix)
Video Of The Year – Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap
Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.