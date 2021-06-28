      Weather Alert

BET Awards 2021: See the Full List of Winners!

Jun 28, 2021 @ 6:34am

The BET Awards came back with a live show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The post-pandemic award show hosted by Taraji P. Henson had a “Year of the Black Woman” theme.

Kicking off the show was Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby performing their song, “We Win” from the Space Jam: A New Legacy. There were performances from Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Tyler, The Creator, Migos, Method Man, Cardi B, and more.

Megan Thee Stallion was the big winner of the evening, taking home four awards including the “Best Female Hip Hop Artist” and “Video of the Year” award for “WAP,” an award she shares with Cardi B.

The full list of winners and honorees include:

Album Of The Year – Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan

Best Collaboration – Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

Best Female R&B / Pop Artist – H.E.R.

Best Male R&B / Pop Artist – Chris Brown

Best New Artist – Giveon

Best Group – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Best Female Hip Hop Artist – Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist – Lil Baby

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award – Kirk Franklin “Strong God”

Bet Her Award – Sza – Good Days

Best International Act – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Viewer’s Choice Award – Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé – Savage (Remix)

Video Of The Year – Cardi B Ft. Megan Thee Stallion – Wap

Queen Latifah was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

