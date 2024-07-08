Besties On A World Movie Press Tour: Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Edition

Source: YouTube

Awwww listening to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman tell crowds of adoring fans all over the world they are best friends just kind of warms the heart. This is the bromance we all need right now…and it’s been that way for years.

It’s the first time, though, that these besties have been able to travel the world together promoting their movie, Deadpool & Wolverine! In theaters July 26th!