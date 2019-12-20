Best Flight Deals For 2020
If planning a vacation is part of your holiday gift-giving, you should check out the “When To Fly” list from Kayak. The travel company has listed the best places to fly to by month based on current airfare prices.
For a quick turnaround in January, The big island of Hawaii is seeing lower than normal airfare. In February, Sint Maarten has a dip in prices. March brings lower airfares to Tahiti. The turn of Spring offers good rates to Nantucket, Massachusetts.
As the year progresses, June is a great time to grab a cheaper flight to Vail, Colorado. July and August look good to get to Cape Cod.
Toward the end of 2020, the best flight deals are overseas