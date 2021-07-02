Bessemer Trust Backs Out Of Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Because Of Media Scrutiny

The Bessemer Trust was just put in place as co-conservator for Britney Spears alongside her father, Jamie Spears, but now they are jumping ship because of all the controversy. TMZ says the trust “decided it does not want to get involved because it’s become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship.”
Bessemer Trust feels the situation has become a “hornet’s nest,” according to the source, and is therefore backing out. They also reportedly do not want to deal with her father. “It has issues, we’re told, with Britney‘s lawyer, Sam Ingham, along with all of the public outcry over her case…especially after Britney‘s courtroom cry for help last week,” TMZ added.
As a result, Jamie will remain the sole conservator of her estate.
One day before, a judge denied a request from 2020 to suspend Jamie from estate conservatorship, but approved the Bessemer Trust to be made co-conservator, per her counsel’s request. As of now, that’s not happening anymore. As Britney stated in her lengthy virtual address to the court recently, she wants the conservatorship terminated altogether.
SOURCE