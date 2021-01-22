Bernie Sanders Finally Saw All Those Inauguration Memes
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders attends the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Saul Loeb - Pool/Getty Images)
One of the big things to come out of the Inauguration was the meme of Bernie Sanders sitting on a chair.
Well, Bernie Sanders appeared on Seth Meyers’ “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and of course the subject of Bernie’s meme-ification came up and Seth asked the senator if he had seen the memes sweeping the Internet. “Not at all,” replied Bernie “I was just sitting there, trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on.”
Seth then showed Bernie a meme of him alongside the women from Sex In The City and then Sanders admitted he has seen them.
Bernie showed love to Jen Ellis, the Vermont school teacher and supporter who had given him the infamous mittens two years earlier. Bernie did divulge that she was overwhelmed by all the attention she was getting.
What is your favorite Bernie Sanders meme? Here are some of ours!
Forrest Gump
Guy Fieri
Deadpool
Give us some more!