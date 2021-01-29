Bernie Sanders Inauguration Memes Help Raise $1.8 Million for Charity
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
The internet has been a glorious place filled with endless Bernie Sanders’ memes since the inauguration after Bernie’s outfit, especially those mittens, became an internet sensation. Now, Bernie Sanders has helped raise of $1.8 million for charity through the merchandise of items featuring those beloved memes.
Those mittens especially have helped raise that money for multiple charities in his home state of Vermont. The outfit has also spawned other charitable items to be created like a mini crocheted version of Bernie Sanders as well.