Bernheim Forest Reopens to Members; Nonmembers Set to Open July 27th

Jul 7, 2020 @ 7:48am

We love Bernheim Forest so we are SO happy to see that it is opening back up to members now, and nonmembers by July 27th!

From WAVE 3 NEws-

All members and guests will be required to have a timed entry reservation. Members will receive an email in the coming days with step-by-step instructions on how to register on our website and reserve a time to visit Bernheim.

There will be a few changes, once you arrive.

  • Bernheim will be open daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Once you enter during your reserved time, you can stay as long as you like, but all visitors must exit by 5 p.m. There will be no reentry once you leave.
  • During your stay, please remember to limit gatherings by keeping socially distanced.
  • When you are within 10 feet of other guests and Bernheim staff and volunteers, please wear a mask.
  • All buildings are closed. Portolets with hand washing stations will be available.
  • Isaac’s Café will not be open. Feel free to bring a picnic, snacks, etc.
  • Water Fountains will not be in use. Please bring plenty of water with you; it’s important to stay hydrated in the summer heat! And don’t forget to bring water for your dog, which will enjoy Bernheim on leash.
  • Most attractions and trails will be open, but the Canopy Tree Walk will be closed and the Forest Giants will be on view from a distance.
  • Visitors wishing to hike the Millennium Trail should make a reservation prior to 10 a.m.; Elm Lick prior to 2 p.m. Please be advised that those trails may be closed during heat advisories.
