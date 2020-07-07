Bernheim Forest Reopens to Members; Nonmembers Set to Open July 27th
We love Bernheim Forest so we are SO happy to see that it is opening back up to members now, and nonmembers by July 27th!
From WAVE 3 NEws-
All members and guests will be required to have a timed entry reservation. Members will receive an email in the coming days with step-by-step instructions on how to register on our website and reserve a time to visit Bernheim.
There will be a few changes, once you arrive.
- Bernheim will be open daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Once you enter during your reserved time, you can stay as long as you like, but all visitors must exit by 5 p.m. There will be no reentry once you leave.
- During your stay, please remember to limit gatherings by keeping socially distanced.
- When you are within 10 feet of other guests and Bernheim staff and volunteers, please wear a mask.
- All buildings are closed. Portolets with hand washing stations will be available.
- Isaac’s Café will not be open. Feel free to bring a picnic, snacks, etc.
- Water Fountains will not be in use. Please bring plenty of water with you; it’s important to stay hydrated in the summer heat! And don’t forget to bring water for your dog, which will enjoy Bernheim on leash.
- Most attractions and trails will be open, but the Canopy Tree Walk will be closed and the Forest Giants will be on view from a distance.
- Visitors wishing to hike the Millennium Trail should make a reservation prior to 10 a.m.; Elm Lick prior to 2 p.m. Please be advised that those trails may be closed during heat advisories.