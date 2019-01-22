Ben’s Beard Gang, It’s Your Time to SHINE! There’s a Local and Charitable Facial Hair Contest This Weekend!

Portrait of laughing hipster with white tree blossoms in his beard

Calling all members of Ben Davis’ Beard Gang, whether your beard is tall or small, short or wide, we found where you need to be this weekend: Whiskermania, a Louisville facial hair competition!

On Saturday, January 26th, the Derby City Whisker Club having the fourth WhiskerMania at Diamond Pub Concert Hall. Beards and mustaches will unite from all over and celebrate their differences in varying competition categories! Plus there will be one secret category!

YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT FOLKS! Most importantly, this event is charitable!!!! Beards for a good cause? YES! The proceeds will support Active Heroes, a charity headquartered locally here in Louisville, Kentucky to support all U.S. military service members, veterans, and families through physical, educational, and emotional programs in an effort to eliminate suicide.

For reference, here’s a look at the 2018 promo video:

Think your beard game is up for the challenge? Choose your battle.

Fake Facial Hair

1. Fake Fantastic (Creative)

Craft beards and/or mustaches made from any materials you can get your hands on.

2. Fake Realistic

Fake beard and/or mustache strives to look as natural and realistic as possible.

Mustache

3. Natural Mustache

Mustache may be styled but without styling aids. The hairs are allowed to start growing from up to a maximum of 1.5 cm beyond the end of the upper lip. No styling aids are allowed.

4. Styled Mustache

Mustache may be styled with styling aids. The hairs are allowed to start growing from up to a maximum of 1.5 cm beyond the end of the upper lip. This category includes classic styles like the Dali, English, Handlebar and everything in between.

Partial Beard

5. Chops

All sideburns with shaved chin. Unstyled mustache allowed. No styling aids allowed.

6. Goatee

Facial hair grown only on chin, upper and lower lip. Beard and mustache may be styled but without aids. No styling aids allowed. Mustache not required.

7. Whaler

Unbroken unshaven area from temple to chin to temple. Upper lip clean shaven. No styling aids allowed.

8. Partial Beard Freestyle

All partial beards not matching other classes will be considered partial beard freestyle. Styling aids are allowed.

Full Beard

9. Natural: 0 to 4 inches

Full beard under 4 inches as measured from the bottom lip. As grown, mustache integrated. No styling aids allowed.

10. Natural: 4 to 8 inches

Full beard between 4 and 8 inches as measured from the bottom lip. As grown, mustache integrated. No styling aids allowed.

11. Natural: 8 to 12 inches

Full beard between 8 and 12 inches as measured from the bottom lip. As grown, mustache integrated. No styling aids allowed.

12. Natural: 12 inches plus

Full beard over 12 inches as measured from the bottom lip. As grown, mustache integrated. No styling aids allowed.

13. Full Beard Under 5 inches w/ Styled Mustache

Full beard under 5 inches as measured from the bottom lip. Only mustache can be styled with aids and may start growing from up to maximum of 1.5 cm beyond the end of the upper lip.

14. Full Beard Over 5 inches w/ Styled Mustache

Full beard over 5 inches as measured from the bottom lip. Only mustache can be styled with aids and may start growing from up to maximum of 1.5 cm beyond the end of the upper lip.

15. Full Beard Freestyle

All full beards not matching other classes will be considered full beard freestyle. Styling aids are allowed.

*PLEASE NOTE: Competitors will only be allowed to compete in one facial hair category at the event. The event will also have vendors and raffles! P.S.-This is a 21+event, probably because people will be doing the alcohols. To find out more click here!