Benny Blanco And Charlie Puth Might Have Beef…And Billie Eilish Is Getting Involved

Ok so there is some question as to if this is real or not…but it looks like Benny Blanco has been laying into Charlie Puth, and Billie Eilish doesn’t like it.
For months now, Blanco, has been taking shots at Puth in a series of videos making fun of his voice and hair. So much so, that Puth “finally had to say something.”
“You know, man, these videos were really funny at first,” Puth said in a November video. “I don’t exactly know why you’ve been so mean to me these past couple of months, but it does genuinely hurt my feelings. I used to look up to you, and I don’t know where all this is coming from.”
Blanco didn’t stop:“Look at you: You sit in a room all day and make TikToks…Dude, what the hell’s wrong with you? Look at your hair. It looks like you’ve got a toupee or a wig on or something. Get a grip and get a f–king haircut.”
Eilish jumped in to say: “What do you do all day, Benny? The same thing. Literally, the same thing.” So this is why some people think it’s fake…Puth and Blanco have actually worked together before and did an Instagram Live together in 2020.
“Is the beefing b/w Benny and Charlie actually real??” one commenter asked. Added another, “I legit thought they were friends and he was joking.”