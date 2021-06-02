Bennifer Showing More PDA Signaling They Are Back Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seem to really want to send the message they are all in with new photos that show them cuddling up to each other on a romantic dinner date. They were at Wolfgang Puck’s new restaurant at the Pendry hotel in West Hollywood. At one point, Lopez even nuzzled her head on Affleck’s chest. They also held hands as they entered.
Lopez and Affleck are reportedly “slowly starting to talk about the future,” a source told People. “This is not a casual relationship. They are taking it seriously and want it to be long-lasting.” This latest date in L.A. is a week after they were photographed together in Miami. “They will continue to travel back and forth between Los Angeles and Miami,” says the insider. “They are very happy together.”
So what does her recent former fiance think?