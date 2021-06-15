Bennifer Seen Kissing In Public

Well here’s the proof if you were skeptical about Bennifer officially being a thing again! Reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught on film kissing in public for the first time since getting back together earlier this year.
The smooching happened at dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday. They were reportedly there for her sister, Linda’s, 50th birthday. Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe, and her kids are happy they are back together and always liked Ben. Jennifer’s kids with Marc Anthony were there, too.
