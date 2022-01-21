Bengals Fan Saves A Raiders Fan’s Life

A Cincinnati Bengals fan was in the right place at the right time to save the life of a Las Vegas Raiders fan right before the game!
Noah Harsh and his grandfather, 78-year-old Ed Fernandes, are huge Raiders fans originally from Oakland. They made the trip to Paul Brown Stadium to root for their team, but Noah could tell something wasn’t right. He watched his grandfather fall to the ground. Suddenly, Jerry Mills – a Bengals superfan – jumped in to save him.
Mills works as a nurse in a Dallas, Texas, emergency room and formerly worked as a Covington, Ohio, firefighter. He had finished tailgating before the game and was near the ticket booth when he saw Fernandes on the ground. Another nurse rushed over to assist. Jerry said, “God has a reason for everything because for me to come all the way from Texas and there were a lot of people there at the time, and nobody jumped down to check and see if he had a pulse.”
They both worked on him until Cincinnati Firefighters got there and took over. Ed was taken to UC Medical Center with heart blockages and has to have surgery.
