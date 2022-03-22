      Weather Alert

Benefits Planned for Ukraine

Mar 22, 2022 @ 6:42am
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Ed Sheeran performs in concert on the opening night of his Australian tour at Optus Stadium on March 2, 2018 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello are among the first acts announced for the Concert For Ukraine benefit planned at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England on March 29th.  It will be a live two-hour ITV special aiming to raise more than $4 million for humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine in the middle of the Russian invasion. 

Before that, Steve Martin, Annette Bening, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Chenoweth, David Hyde Pierce and Rosie Perez will all be a part of a 10-hour telethon called Stars In The House, set for this Saturday. You can watch on the Stars In The House YouTube channel.

 

