Ben & Jerry’s Plans For CBD-Infused Ice Cream Once It’s Legal

Need to chill out? Head to your freezer. The dream of ice cream as a cure for what ails you may soon be a reality thanks to Ben & Jerry’s.

The company announced plans on Thursday to roll out pints infused with CBD. The only hitch; they’re waiting until cannabidiol becomes legal nationwide.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Trend alert! CBD-infused ice cream is (maybe, hopefully) coming to a freezer near you! Learn more at the link in our bio.

A post shared by Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) on


Comments to their Instagram post ranged mostly positive, with one user writing, “This is a great idea especially for period symptoms! Y’all are great,” while another joked, “Pls do thc Ben n Jerrys! I’m tryna get full baked eating half baked!”

For now, CBD in foods is blocked by FDA regulations, but there is a public hearing on Friday to discuss changes.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Applebees Is Mixing Up Vodka Raspberry Lemonade In June For $1 Mean Tweets – NBA Edition 2019 Robert Pattinson Confirmed As The Next “Batman” Miley Cyrus Releases Her Ep “She Is Coming” IKEA Recreates Living Rooms From Your Favorite TV Shows Snooki and Jionni Welcome Third Child
Comments