Ben & Jerry’s Plans For CBD-Infused Ice Cream Once It’s Legal

Need to chill out? Head to your freezer. The dream of ice cream as a cure for what ails you may soon be a reality thanks to Ben & Jerry’s.

The company announced plans on Thursday to roll out pints infused with CBD. The only hitch; they’re waiting until cannabidiol becomes legal nationwide.



Comments to their Instagram post ranged mostly positive, with one user writing, “This is a great idea especially for period symptoms! Y’all are great,” while another joked, “Pls do thc Ben n Jerrys! I’m tryna get full baked eating half baked!”

For now, CBD in foods is blocked by FDA regulations, but there is a public hearing on Friday to discuss changes.