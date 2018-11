While holiday shopping is one reason to get excited, so is the thought of a new holiday release from Ben & Jerry’s. Check out “Minter Wonderland.”

“Minter Wonderland” is 16 ounces of mint chocolate that includes marshmallow swirls and chocolate cookie swirls.

There is just one catch when it comes to getting your hands on this holiday delight. It’s only available at Target, which means you will buy way more than you need too!