Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day Get your sweet tooth ready! Ben & Jerry’s Free Cone Day is back on Tuesday. The company said it’s a way to thank their customers. You can get your free ice cream cone on Tuesday April 9, from noon to 8 p.m. Ben & Jerry'sFlavorsFree Cone Dayice cream SHARE RELATED CONTENT Justin Bieber Writes Romantic Poem for “Soulmate” Hailey Baldwin Woman Shows Up At Ex’s Wedding In Her Own Wedding Dress, Begs For Forgiveness Target Is Selling a Cute Avocado Piñata And That Will Be My Birthday Theme New on Netflix: April 2019 Marshmello – Here With Me Feat. CHVRCHES Target Is Selling $40 Inflatable Pools For Adults, Hello Summer!