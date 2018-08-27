Ben And Kelly Surprise Our Better Than Backstage With Backstreet Winner!!!

We took a little road trip to JTown today to surprise Mina Schelling at work! (Ben’s on the left next to Mina and her co-worker Missy!!)

What happened when we got to her office is something that has NEVER happened in the history of our contests, and Ben was on the floor!  Our surprise was surprising for US in a big way!!

Here’s a hint:

The full HILARIOUS video of everything that went down is coming soon!!! WE LOVE YOU GUYS!!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Scary Moment When A Man Rushes The Stage At Jay-Z And Beyonce’s Atlanta Show Mason Tackett Confronted Alleged Burglar When Unusual Items Were Taken This Doggo Loves Watching Herself Compete John McCain Passes at Age 81 Teens Reacting To ‘NSync Gives Us LIFE Robin Leach Dies at The Age of 76
Comments