Ben and Kelly Chat With T.J. Miller

Full transparency…Kelly wasn’t sure she could talk to T.J. given the headlines from this week he had beef with her boyfriend, Ryan Reynolds. But that all got cleared up, then we could move on some “Group Therapy” T.J. needed involving his cats and his toothbrush.

Honestly one of the funniest and nicest guys we’ve ever had the pleasure of talking to! He’s AMAZING at improv and playing off his audience, which is evident from his special filmed in Nashville he renamed “Dear Jonah”.

Catch him this weekend at the Louisville Comedy Club!

Tickets: $35-$45

Ticket price is more expensive at the door. Premium seating is in the front couple of rows. GA is first come, first serve.

2-item minimum in showroom. This can be food, alcohol, or non-alcoholic beverages.

Show/Doors Times

7:30 PM Show/6:30 PM Doors 18+

10:30 PM Show/9:45 PM Doors 21+