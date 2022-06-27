Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Accidentally Dings A Lambo At The Dealership

Oh dang…bless his heart!
Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel got into the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini while out with dad and JLo, and with the engine running, he put it in reverse and it made contact with another car at a dealership. An employee said there was no accident, and the cars were just parked too close together, but Ben and Samuel’s reactions say otherwise. At least everyone is okay and no one is in trouble.
And it doesn’t look like it’s a “you break it you buy it” situation THANK GOODNESS.