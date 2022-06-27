      Weather Alert

Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Accidentally Dings A Lambo At The Dealership

Jun 27, 2022 @ 11:11am

Oh dang…bless his heart!

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son Samuel got into the driver’s seat of a Lamborghini while out with dad and JLo, and with the engine running, he put it in reverse and it made contact with another car at a dealership. An employee said there was no accident, and the cars were just parked too close together, but Ben and Samuel’s reactions say otherwise.  At least everyone is okay and no one is in trouble.

 

And it doesn’t look like it’s a “you break it you buy it” situation THANK GOODNESS.

TAGS
Ben Affleck bump dealership Lamborghini Samuel son
POPULAR POSTS
Twitter Makes Fun Of Justin Timberlake's Dance Moves?
Missed Connections: Less-Than-Hot Jackal and Butt Crack Art
This Lost 1976 "Sesame Street" Episode Was Too Scary
The Oldest Woman To Parachute Jump Is 103!!!
JLo Shares Rare Look Into Home Life With Ben Affleck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On