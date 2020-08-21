Ben Affleck Will Be Back In The Batman Suit
Ben Affleck is returning as Batman in the upcoming “Flash” movie. It is to be a cameo role. And, yes, Affleck will be playing the Dark Knight alongside Michael Keaton’s Batman from the 1989 Tim Burton film, in what is billed by “Flash” director Andy Muscietti as a “substantial” part.
“The Flash” is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022. Ezra Miller, who played Flash in “Justice League”, plays the title role.
Despite being involved in early development on “The Batman”, Affleck stepped away from reprising the role in that movie in January 2019. In regards to the new Batman franchise moving forward, sources say it’s Robert Pattinson who is the face of Bruce Wayne.
