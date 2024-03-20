99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ben Affleck Still Has That Massive Back Tattoo

March 20, 2024 8:57AM EDT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were out and about when their BMW got a flat tire. Images of Affleck bending over getting the spare from the trunk showed his massive phoenix tattoo peaking out from under his shirt.

His wife once admitted she thought it was awful and way too colorful for her taste on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” years ago. But recently she got some ink on her side with her and Ben’s initials.

