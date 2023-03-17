Ben Affleck Opens Up About ‘Batman’, His Ex-Wife, And Those Grammy Memes

Source: YouTube

Yes, Ben Affleck had a good time at his wife’s “work event” aka the Grammys, despite all the memes of him looking miserable. Host Trevor Noah caught them both off guard for a skit when they looked like they had a spat. “I saw [Noah approach] and I was like, ‘Oh, God,’” he told the Hollywood Reporter in a new feature. “They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling.”

His wife, Jennifer Lopez, is all over Instagram but not Ben: “I view these things as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over.”

He also covered a misconstrued interview that many news outlet interpreted as him blaming his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism. “The idea that I was blaming my wife for my drinking. To be clear, my behavior is my responsibility entirely…I don’t blame my ex-wife for my alcoholism.”

Affleck does put the Batsuit on again for a brief appearance in the upcoming Flash movie, and he says it’s the best thing he’s done with the role: “I nailed it in The Flash. For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great.” But his “monstrous” experience making the Justice League means he’s done making any films with DC: “I would not direct something for the [James] Gunn DC. Absolutely not.”

BTW…Affleck will produce a movie starring his wife called Unstoppable. It’s the true story of Anthony Robles, a three-time All-American athlete born with one leg who won a national championship.

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE