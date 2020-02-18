Ben Affleck Opens About His Divorce and Drinking
Ben Affleck’s upcoming movie looks like it could be ripped from his life. In “The Way Back”, he plays a high school coach who struggles with alcoholism that wrecks his marriage and sends him to rehab. Sound familiar?
He opened up to the New York Times about his publicly documented struggles with sobriety and the demise of his marriage to Jennifer Garner. In fact, he calls the divorce his “biggest regret”.
“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems….”
“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce. Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing. It’s not particularly healthy for me to obsess over the failures— the relapses—and beat myself up,”
He also covered how he dealt with a relapse in October 2019 when TMZ caught him stumbling in a Halloween costume, and he and Jen had to address it with their kids.
What about that cringey huge back tattoo he once said was fake for a movie? Nope…it’s real. He just hated that Extra invaded his privacy by photographing it and asking if it was real.
As far as Harvey Weinstein, he is pledging to donate future residual earning from Weinstein films to charities that help victims of sexual assault.
