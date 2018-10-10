Ben Affleck Is Single Again After Quick Trip To Montana With His Fling

Well that was quick.

 

Fresh out of 40 days in rehab, Ben stole away to Montana for some fishing with rumored fling of a few months, 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton.  She posted pics on Instagram.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shauna Sexton (@shaunasexton_) on

 

But now People reports that’s done.

“He enjoyed being with her but is working on himself, and being together with her at this time is not something that works,” the friend adds. “He will date in the future, but for now his focus is on his sobriety, family and his next project.”

They were first seen together at a cozy dinner at Nobu on Aug, 16, less than a week before he checked into rehab  for alcohol addiction on Aug. 22.

MORE HERE

