Ben Affleck is handing off the keys to the Batmobile.

Warner Bros. announced The Batman is set for release in 2021. No word yet on who is taking the role or plot details at this point, but Affleck tweeted he was excited to see it.

Excited for #TheBatman in Summer 2021 and to see @MattReevesLA vision come to life. https://t.co/GNgyJroMIO — Ben Affleck (@BenAffleck) January 31, 2019

