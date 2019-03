Ben Affleck is opening up about a major lifelong battle in a candid interview with his Netflix movie, Triple Frontier, costar Charlie Hunnam on Monday’s Today.

Affleck completed his most recent rehab stay in October, but previously did stints in 2001 and March 2017. Meanwhile he’s picking up where he left off with girlfriend Lindsey Shookus. They broke up 7 months ago and he “loves being with her”.