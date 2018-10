Ben Affleck is breaking his silence after his latest stint in rehab, thanking all who supported him on Instagram. He completed 40 days of inpatient care and is now in outpatient care.

TMZ pointed out he’s looking buff and much healthier..

In the meantime, Jennifer Garner has filed documents to speed up divorce proceedings. She wants it put in the hands of a private judge so it can be finalized by the end of the year.

