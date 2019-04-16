Ben Affleck As Dunkin’ Drinks Is Giving Us Life

Ben Affleck’s love of Dunkin’ (the establishment formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) has officially reached new heights, and they’re making us LOL! Of course we have Twitter to thanks for this when Amelia Wedemeyer, who goes by the handle @ameliadeew, kicked off an LOL-worthy (and seemingly random) thread in which she reimagined Affleck as a series of beverages sold by Dunkin’.

It literally went on and on and on…

As one impressed Twitter user put it: “I will be happily submitting this for consideration for the Nobel Prize for Literature.”

 

