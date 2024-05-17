99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Reportedly In Therapy Amid Breakup Rumors

May 17, 2024 7:46AM EDT
With several public sightings solo for both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (most notably being the Met Gala), breakup rumors have been swirling. Affleck was seen leaving a house in Los Angeles yesterday — where he has reportedly been staying without Lopez – though they are still wearing their wedding rings.

An insider also told In Touch that Lopez and Affleck are in couples’ therapy in an attempt to work out their issues, “even though he hates the whole humiliating process.” The source says despite the fact “everything is a fight” between them right now, they have a strong “passion and respect” for each other and want to work things out. (TMZ)

