Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Plan To Move In Together “Very Soon”

Full steam ahead onboard the Bennifer train! Insiders tell Us Weekly “Ben and Jen are spending almost every night together when they’re not working,” “They plan on moving in together very soon.” “As far as Jen sees it, she and Ben have their whole lives now to set things up in a comfortable way,” “She intends to be an involved stepmom who’s there for Ben in that area, plus she’ll want him to make the same effort with her and Marc’s kids.”
Another source said it was Ben’s dad skills that really reignited that flame for him and made her fall head over heels again. “Ben is great with kids and that is what really rekindled J. Lo’s attraction to him,”“She saw how well he treated and interacted with her kids and fell back in love with him.”
