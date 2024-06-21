Ben Affleck Addresses His Wife’s Fame…And His Resting Face

Source: YouTube

Ben Affleck has been meme’d and meme’d for what the internet says is his “resting B*tch face”…and he talks about that with Kevin Hart on his Peacock show, “Hart to Heart”. He says people are projecting something on to him that he doesn’t feel about himself, but he also gets it.

They also tackle the subject of his wife, Jennifer Lopez’s fame, and what that means when they are out with their kids.