99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Ben Affleck Addresses His Wife’s Fame…And His Resting Face

June 21, 2024 10:29AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Ben Affleck has been meme’d and meme’d for what the internet says is his “resting B*tch face”…and he talks about that with Kevin Hart on his Peacock show, “Hart to Heart”.  He says people are projecting something on to him that he doesn’t feel about himself, but he also gets it.

They also tackle the subject of his wife, Jennifer Lopez’s fame, and what that means when they are out with their kids.

More about:
Ben Affleck
fame
Hart to Heart
Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Hart
resting face

POPULAR POSTS

1

Semi Driver Sydney Thomas Tells Her Story Of Dangling Off The Clark Memorial
2

Nicole Kidman And Sandra Bullock Sign On For "Practical Magic" Sequel
3

This Kentucky Kid Is Collecting Food Items For His School's Family Resource Center
4

Vanna White's Emotional Goodbye To Pat Sajak
5

Will Ferrell's Son Ranks His Most Embarrassing Dad Antics

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE