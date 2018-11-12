Beloved Stan Lee of Marvel Comics Has Passed Away at 95

Noooooooooooooooooooo NOT STAN LEE!!!!!

TMZ is reporting that Marvel comic mastermind Stan Lee has died at the age of 95.

Though the cause of his death is still not known, TMZ says “an ambulance rushed to Lee’s Hollywood Hills home early Monday morning and he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. We’re told that’s where he died.” They confirmed his death with his daughter, J.C. “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man,” she said in a statement.