Bella Hadid Shares Tearful Selfies Talking About Mental Health – “Social Media Is Not Real”

Nov 10, 2021 @ 7:48am

Bella Hadid is getting real about mental health in an Instagram post where she reminds followers that if you’re struggling…you’re not alone.

Even supermodels struggle with not feeling good enough.  She posted a video featuring Willow Smith speaking about that and echoed her words:

“That feeling of not thinking that you’re good enough or being insecure about your art is natural but at the same time, I feel like it’s taught,” “All humans are different, every single human has something so unique and special to offer. And people forget that everyone is basically feeling the same way: lost, confused, not really sure why they’re here. That anxiety, like, everyone is feeling that and trying to cover it up in some sort of way. We’re gonna come together in our flaws, in our insecurities, in our joy, in our happiness, and accept it all as beautiful and as natural. That’s what’s going to break down those walls and make everyone be like, ‘Nah, I understand you and your pain and your joy. We’re gonna be okay.'”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

She added, “Social media is not real,”  “For anyone struggling, please remember that. Sometimes all you’ve gotta hear is that you’re not alone. So from me to you, you’re not alone. I love you, I see you, and I hear you.”

