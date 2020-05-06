Behold: The Child Chia Pet
Ever since the launch of Disney+ and the debut of its hit series The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda mania has been in full effect. Dubbed “The Child,” it has spawned merch like you woudn’t BELIEVE. Hasbro has released a “The Child Talking Plush Toy,” there are non-verbal Baby Yoda plush toys, Freshly Picked The Child baby moccasins, and even a Baby Yoda Build-A-Bear on the way this spring. But seriously, stop what you’re doing, because one of the most exciting products inspired by the tiny guy has just been announced: soon you can own a Baby Yoda Chia Pet.
Like other Chia Pets, The Child not only serves as an adorable home accent, but will sprout an actual plant once you seed him up. While no release date has been announced, the outlet speculates we should expect him to hit stores sometime this year.
