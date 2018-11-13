Behold Netflix’s Christmas Schedule

Netflix is taking on Freeform and the Hallmark Channel with their new holiday schedule!

New Netflix Christmas originals:
The Holiday Calendar — available now
The Princess Switch — available Nov. 16
The Christmas Chronicles — available Nov. 22
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — available Nov. 30
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays — available Nov. 30
Nailed It! Holiday — available Dec. 7
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas — available Dec. 7
Super Monsters and the Wish Star — available Dec. 7
Fuller House season 4 — available Dec. 14
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale — available Dec. 13

Now streaming — Netflix Originals
A Christmas Prince
A Very Murray Christmas
BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special
Christmas Inheritance
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Now streaming — Christmas Classics

Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Get Santa
How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Irving Berlin’s White Christmas
Love Actually
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas

