Behold Netflix’s Christmas Schedule

Netflix is taking on Freeform and the Hallmark Channel with their new holiday schedule!

New Netflix Christmas originals:

The Holiday Calendar — available now

The Princess Switch — available Nov. 16

The Christmas Chronicles — available Nov. 22

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding — available Nov. 30

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays — available Nov. 30

Nailed It! Holiday — available Dec. 7

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas — available Dec. 7

Super Monsters and the Wish Star — available Dec. 7

Fuller House season 4 — available Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale — available Dec. 13

Now streaming — Netflix Originals

A Christmas Prince

A Very Murray Christmas

BoJack Horseman: Christmas Special

Christmas Inheritance

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

Now streaming — Christmas Classics

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Get Santa

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Love Actually

Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas