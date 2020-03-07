Behind-The-Scenes At Radiothon
We had such a blast at the Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon this year! This is a look at the crazy that went down in the lobby over two days!
Thank you again to our wonderful sponsors Bill Collins Ford, Field of Screams, Interstate Batteries and Circle K! Thank you to our advertising friends who fueled us with food drops: Highland Coffee, Brownie’s, Troll Pub, Drake’s and Salsarita’s!
Special thank you to Courtney Shewmaker from Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation and the families who have bravely shared their stories with us!
Thank you to our coworkers! Our WDJX/Alpha Media family for being on the phones and supporting us, and those keeping us on the air back in the studio! To our families at home and most importantly to YOU for giving and supporting the work this hospital does every day!
To the warriors fighting to get better right now at Norton Children’s…we’ve got you ❤️
SEE YOU NEXT YEAR!