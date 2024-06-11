Behind The “Man In Finance” Viral Bop

Source: YouTube

Maybe you’ve seen or heard of “man in finance” on TikTok…it’s started out as a joke and has changed the life of the girl who created it.

Megan Boni goes by @girl_on_couch on TikTok and posted a video asking someone to make a song out of her fictitious wish list of a guy. Next thing you know, it gets over 42 million viewsDavid Guetta flies her out to Vegas to perform with him and The Chainsmokers want to meet her. Then, she signs a record deal, quit her job, got an agent and a manager and is riding the popularity wave of this little lyric.