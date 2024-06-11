Behind The “Man In Finance” Viral Bop
June 11, 2024 6:00AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Maybe you’ve seen or heard of “man in finance” on TikTok…it’s started out as a joke and has changed the life of the girl who created it.
@girl_on_couchCan someone make this into an actual song plz just for funzies
Megan Boni goes by @girl_on_couch on TikTok and posted a video asking someone to make a song out of her fictitious wish list of a guy. Next thing you know, it gets over 42 million viewsDavid Guetta flies her out to Vegas to perform with him and The Chainsmokers want to meet her. Then, she signs a record deal, quit her job, got an agent and a manager and is riding the popularity wave of this little lyric.
@abcnewslive The TikTok community has officially crowned its new song of the summer. #GirlonCouch, aka Megan Boni, recently went viral on TikTok for a video singing that she is “Looking for a Man in Finance,” getting over 22 million views. ABC News’ Daniel Dana speaks to Megan to hear about her viral video and the inspiration behind it. #imlookingforamaninfinance ♬ original sound – ABC News Live
