Beech Bend Amusement Park & Splash Lagoon Allowing Families To Rent It Out

Sep 16, 2020 @ 7:27am

This would be a dream come true for so many kids!  Imagine, having an amusement park all to yourself??  Now that’s possible at Beech Bend Amusement Park & Splash Lagoon. Families of 6 can now rent the entire park for up to eight-hours.

The starting rate for a family of six is $5,000 for a two-hour rental.  The offer is only available through September 19th when the park closes for the season.

The theme park has also added new safety guidelines in response to the coronavirus including new sanitizing measures and requiring masks worn inside the park.

 

