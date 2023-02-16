99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Bebe Rexha Tease Collaborations With Dolly Parton And Snoop Dogg

February 16, 2023 1:32PM EST
Bebe Rexha’s working on new music with 70s and disco vibes.

Whether it’s an EP or LP for her in 2023, we’ll hear her new single, Heart Wants What It Wants, on Friday 2/17.

 

According to Billboard, she’s teasing new music with Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg.

Here’s a quick tease of her new song first!

 

