Bebe Rexha Tease Collaborations With Dolly Parton And Snoop Dogg
February 16, 2023 1:32PM EST
Bebe Rexha’s working on new music with 70s and disco vibes.
Should I release an ep or an lp?
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 5, 2022
Whether it’s an EP or LP for her in 2023, we’ll hear her new single, Heart Wants What It Wants, on Friday 2/17.
According to Billboard, she’s teasing new music with Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg.
Here’s a quick tease of her new song first!
