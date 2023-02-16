Bebe Rexha Tease Collaborations With Dolly Parton And Snoop Dogg

Bebe Rexha’s working on new music with 70s and disco vibes.

Should I release an ep or an lp? — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) November 5, 2022

Whether it’s an EP or LP for her in 2023, we’ll hear her new single, Heart Wants What It Wants, on Friday 2/17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)

According to Billboard, she’s teasing new music with Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg.

Here’s a quick tease of her new song first!