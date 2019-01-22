Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won’t Dress Her For The Grammys

Bebe Rexha says designers won’t make her a custom dress for the Grammys because of her size.

She ranted on Instagram on Monday saying (NSFW LANGUAGE)

“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to wear to walk the red carpet,” “So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big.” Then she shut it down saying, “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses. Cause that’s crazy.”

MORE HERE