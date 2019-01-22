Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won’t Dress Her For The Grammys

Bebe Rexha says designers won’t make her a custom dress for the Grammys because of her size.
She ranted on Instagram on Monday saying (NSFW LANGUAGE)
Im sorry, I had to get this off my chest. If you don’t like my fashion style or my music that’s one thing. But don’t say you can’t dress someone that isn’t a runway size. Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less then by their size. We are beautiful any size! Small or large! Anddddd My size 8 ass is still going to the Grammys. #LOVEYOURBODY
“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to wear to walk the red carpet,” “So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big.” Then she shut it down saying, “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses. Cause that’s crazy.”