Bebe Rexha Says Designers Won’t Dress Her For The Grammys

Bebe Rexha says designers won’t make her a custom dress for the Grammys because of her size.

She ranted on  Instagram on Monday saying (NSFW LANGUAGE)

“So, I finally get nominated at the Grammys and it’s like, the coolest thing ever. And a lot of times, artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to wear to walk the red carpet,” “So I had my team hit out a lot of designers, and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big. Literally, I’m too big.” Then she shut it down saying, “If a size 6/8 is too big, then I don’t know what to tell you. Then I don’t want to wear your f–king dresses. Cause that’s crazy.”

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

James Corden And The Cast Of ‘Lego Movie 2’ Go To Space Camp Skittles Big Game Ad Won’t Air During The Big Game…Here’s Why Justin Timberlake Visits Kids At A Children’s Hospital In Texas After Viral Video Doritos Is Teasing A Super Bowl Ad With Chance The Rapper And BSB! The Surviving Original Cast Members Will Be Back In The Next ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie! 2019 Grammy Performers Announced
Comments