Bebe Rexha Releases Tracklist And Collaborations Ahead Of New Album
April 2, 2023 7:32PM EDT
Is it April 28 yet? That’s when the new Bebe Rexha album drops and it looks like the hints about Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg featuring on it were RIGHT!
The self-titled album has 12 songs on it and you probably already know “I’m Good (Blue)” and “Heart Wants What It Wants.” Here’s the full tracklist:
1. ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’
2. ‘Miracle Man’
3. ‘Satellite’ (featuring Snoop Dogg)
4. ‘When It Rains’
5. ‘Call On Me’
6. ‘I’m Good (Blue)’ (with David Guetta)
7. ‘Visions (Don’t Go)’
8. ‘I’m Not High, I’m In Love’
9. ‘Blue Moon’
10. ‘Born Again’
11. ‘I Am’
12. ‘Seasons’ (featuring Dolly Parton)
