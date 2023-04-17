Bebe Rexha Let Down By The TikTok Search Bar Algorithm
Have you noticed that when you look at the comment on a video on TikTok, it gives you a search bar blurb to find similar videos on the app?
Bebe Rexha posted a video and noticed when she opened the comments, the searchable blurb automatically popped up “bebe rexha weight.”
Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what. pic.twitter.com/EGkGybhcRY
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023
She wrote “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.” An obvious alternative would have been “bebe rexha coachella” considering it was footage of her surprise appearance with Two Friends. Here’s the video:
@beberexha thank you @twofriendsmusic for having me!!!! i’m good forever 💙💙💙 #imgood #coachella ♬ I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
She went on to tweet that she’s always struggled with her weight, so imagine what it must feel like to have an app point it out.
I’ve always struggled with my weight. A bitch likes to eat.
— Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 16, 2023