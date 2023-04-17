99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Bebe Rexha Let Down By The TikTok Search Bar Algorithm

April 17, 2023 1:12PM EDT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Bebe Rexha performs onstage during the 2023 BMG Pre-Grammy Party at Candela La Brea on February 01, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG)

Have you noticed that when you look at the comment on a video on TikTok, it gives you a search bar blurb to find similar videos on the app?

Bebe Rexha posted a video and noticed when she opened the comments, the  searchable blurb automatically popped up “bebe rexha weight.”

She wrote “Seeing that search bar is so upsetting. I’m not mad cause it’s true. I did gain weight. But it just sucks. Thank you to all the people who love me no matter what.” An obvious alternative would have been “bebe rexha coachella” considering it was footage of her surprise appearance with Two Friends. Here’s the video:

@beberexha thank you @twofriendsmusic for having me!!!! i’m good forever 💙💙💙 #imgood #coachella ♬ I’m Good (Blue) – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

She went on to tweet that she’s always struggled with her weight, so imagine what it must feel like to have an app point it out.

